The new look

Ramp walk sans viewers, pre-recorded shoots, virtual screening... This B’lurean reimagines fashion shows in times of Covid

Published: 12th September 2020 03:55 AM

By Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Saturday night at a star property, watching the cuts, colours and contours of the fashion world, awaiting the showstopper’s arrival much into midnight... These were common scenes at fashion show pre-corona times. Since then, the fashion world has debated and wondered how things would pan out in the current situation. This is when Pravin PSY, Bengaluru-based founder of Fall Fashion Week Bangalore, decided to host a show sans a live audience at JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru, where the crew shot.

Thw show, which is called The Wedding Day Virtual Tour, will have nine models walk the ramp in new designs by Chennai-based Chaitanya Rao, and will be streamed online on September 15 and 25. Each video is only six minutes long, to avoid the virtual fatigue that has set in. “In a real fashion show, people were willing to set aside an evening and spend hours at the show.

But in the online world, attention spans are short and if we don’t stick to that, people will just fast forward. We’ve realised that things have to be kept sweet, hot, spicy and short if we are going to take the online route,” says Pravin, who was preparing to launch the behind-the-scenes video on Friday night.  

With two changes – royal wear and cocktail wear – the models spent 15 hours shooting for the 40-minute ‘show’. Eight video cameras, six still cameras and drones were also used. “We worried about how we were going to continue. With live shows not being a possibility at least until next year, we had to come up with an alternative,” he says. Surprisingly, it turned out to be much easier. The behind-the-scenes stress to ensure that models are ramp-ready on time, he says, eased the situation. “We shot for 15 hours, but there wasn’t this minute-to-minute tension,” he says. First part of the show will be released on YouTube, and social media pages of Fall Fashion Week Bangalore on Sept. 15. 

