Trains ready to chug from KSR station from Saturday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With four of the seven special trains announced by South Western Railways set to chug off on Saturday, Bangalore Railway Division has geared up to open. Unreserved ticket system (UTS) counters will remain shut as trains will only accommodate reserved passengers. People will be allowed to enter platforms, but platform ticket prices have been hiked to Rs 50.

Measures such as thermal screening of all entrants, UV bath for baggage scanning, public announcements on social distancing, mandatory wearing of masks and limited entry points at stations are in place.

Catering and vendors on the premises have been told to maintain hygiene and provide sanitiser at their stores.