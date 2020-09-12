Tree is company 

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WorldLit – Bangalore Literature Festival’s digital literary platform – is streaming a podcast called Around the World in 80 Trees on Saturday.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: WorldLit – Bangalore Literature Festival’s digital literary platform – is streaming a podcast called Around the World in 80 Trees on Saturday. The event, featuring Jonathan Drori, a London-based author-educator; and TR Shankar Raman and Divya Mudappa, both scientists from Nature Conservation Foundation, Mysuru, will lend an insight into how trees give us the raw materials for everything.  The online event is being held in collaboration with Bangalore International Centre, as part of BIC Streams. 

“The conversation will focus on the tree diversity across the world, which is a very relevant topic, considering the city is losing its green cover,” V Ravichander, BIC trustee and urban expert, told CE. 
Drori, author of Around the World in 80 Trees that entwines science and culture, is a board member of Cambridge University Botanic Garden and an ambassador for the WWF.

Stops on the world trip will include the lime trees of Berlin’s Unter den Linden boulevard; the swankiest streets in 19th-century London, which were paved with Australian eucalyptus wood; and the redwood forests of California. 

Raman is the author of The Wild Heart of India: Nature and Conservation in the City, the Country, and the Wild. He has also co-authored, with Mudappa, Pillars of Life: Magnificent Trees of the Western Ghats. 

The conversation will take place on Sept. 12, 5pm onwards. It will also be uploaded on YouTube channel of BIC.

