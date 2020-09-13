BBMP outlying zones start witnessing spike in cases

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While a major chunk of Covid- 19 cases were being reported from BBMP East, West and South zones, which many officials attributed to high density of population, there has been a sudden turnaround since August, where more cases are coming from outlying zones like Yelahanka, Dasarahalli, Bommanhalli and Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

According to the state war room statistics on a seven-day average, cases per ward data, the south zone starting in July first week recorded the highest of 7.5 percentage. From mid- August, however, zones on the fringes of Bengaluru climbed up the list, and on September 2, cases in Dasarahalli were 30.5, Bommanhalli 21.9, Yelahanka 17.9, Mahadevpura 17.2 and RR Nagar 15.05. East and West had 12.01 each, while South zone 7.05.

Data from the last week of August showed that RR Nagar had the highest number of 569 cases, followed by Shettihalli in Dasarahlli with 557 and Uttarhalli in Bommanhalli with 542. Zonal officers of these outlying zones attributed the rise to increased testing cases, from industrial areas and inter-state travellers. Dr Ashok, Yelahanka Zonal Joint Commissioner (JC), said, “Till July-end, we were conducting 600 tests per day. But now, it has been increased to 2,000 tests which is one of the reasons for increase in cases. We have also seen many workers from industrial units testing positive.

However, we traced the cases and avoided further spread.” K Narsimha, Dasarahalli Zonal JC, said, “At the beginning of the pandemic, Dasarahalli was the only zone that had zero cases. Even during Unlock 1.0, we didn’t report any cases. But later, cases rose. Increased testing is another factor for the rise.” NC Jagadeesh, RR Nagar Zonal JC, said, “We started with targeted testing, where we picked ILI, SARI and comorbid patients, which led to more cases being reported. Though we have a small population of 11 lakhs, we had higher numbers because of targetted testing.

We have been recording 300 cases per day.” Munish Moudgil, Incharge of State War room and South Zone, said that outlying areas are recording more number of cases as they were less affected in June and July. “The first wave is completing its run in some parts and starting in others. Areas from where cases are being reported have undergone a big change. After the first wave of infection, it has come down,” Moudgil said. Some officials said that lesser number of cases in East, West and South zones may be due to people not coming forward for testing. But an East zone official said that these zones have already peaked.