Bengaluru records 3,500 positive Covid cases in a day, highest till date

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Urban recorded the highest 3,553 Covid-19 cases positive cases on Friday. This is the third day in a row that the city has seen over 3,000 cases. Across the state, there were 9,140 cases, taking the total to 4,49,551.

The number of fatalities were to 94, taking the toll to 7,161 in the state. Even active cases, which had crossed one lakh, were reduced to 97,815 cases because of a high number of discharges. A total of 9,557 walked out of hospitals with the total discharges coming to 3,44,556. After Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru recorded 637 cases, followed by Dakshina Kannada with 401 cases, Ballari 366 and Tumakuru 304.

Though Bengaluru Urban has been recording a high number of deaths, the districtwise fatality rate in the past seven days showed that other districts had a higher number. Koppal recorded 3.35, Dharwad 3.3 per cent, Chamarajanagar 3 per cent, Vijaypura 2.7 per cent and Uttara Kannda 2.4 per cent. The fatality rate of Bengaluru Urban is 1.3 per cent.

The high number of cases in Bengaluru Urban can also be attributed to increased testing. It is the only district that has been conducting over 25,000 tests per day. Other districts are conducting around 2,500 tests. For instance, Dakshina Kannada had only 2,541, Kalaburagi 2,512 and Ballari 2,271. The state’s positivity rate, however, remains at 12% and has not increased despite the increasing number of cases.