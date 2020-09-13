STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Gupta raps engineers over drain encroachments near lake

He was inspecting Manyata Tech Park, Hebbal Valley, Rachenahalli and surrounding areas that saw heavy flooding.

Published: 13th September 2020 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

Motorists wade through the flooded Okalipuram Underpass | shriram B N

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Newly-appointed administrator to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Gaurav Gupta on Saturday went on city rounds, especially areas that were flooded earlier this week. During his visit, he not only pulled up BBMP engineers for encroachments on a stormwater drain by realtor Embassy Group near Hebbal Lake, but also instructed the company to restore it. 

He was inspecting Manyata Tech Park, Hebbal Valley, Rachenahalli and surrounding areas that saw heavy flooding. At Manyata Tech Park, he instructed officials to pay special attention to open drains and get the silt cleared. He pointed out that some drains are concretised, some unattended and others half-done. 
Gupta directed Embassy Group to remove the slabs they had put on open drains.

Not only the company has to remove the slabs, but also fix the damage. Otherwise, it has to pay heavy penalties, he warned. He directed officials to ensure a smooth flow of water in drains and lakes as some water bodies like Rachenahalli Lake are small and cannot handle excess inflows. Drains that connect lakes should be cleared and maintained well, he said. 

At the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, residents from the campus and surrounding areas complained that the campus gets flooded after rain, and also water flows into areas around it.

 The residents pointed out overflowing Amruthahalli and Rachenahalli lakes flood their houses. Engineers suggested diversion of channels to solve the problem, but Gupta said that the issue will be analysed in detail before taking any final decision. Taking stock of flooding near the Hennur railway bridge, he spoke to the divisional railway manager, SWR, and asked railway officials to construct small bridges under the tracks to help commuters.

PC Mohan writes to BBMP administrator
Member of Parliament P C Mohan on Saturday wrote to Gaurav Gupta asking him to address the road condition in Central Bengaluru. He said residents of Chickpet are badly hit because roads have been damaged by rain and the BWSSB has also dug them up. He drew his attention to Sultanpet, Old Taragupet, Ballepet, Police Rd and Akkipet.

India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, in the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships. (Photo | AP)
Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka in US Open final, wins third Grand Slam
Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
Post COVID, Home Minister Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS in Delhi
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp