Gupta raps engineers over drain encroachments near lake

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Newly-appointed administrator to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Gaurav Gupta on Saturday went on city rounds, especially areas that were flooded earlier this week. During his visit, he not only pulled up BBMP engineers for encroachments on a stormwater drain by realtor Embassy Group near Hebbal Lake, but also instructed the company to restore it.

He was inspecting Manyata Tech Park, Hebbal Valley, Rachenahalli and surrounding areas that saw heavy flooding. At Manyata Tech Park, he instructed officials to pay special attention to open drains and get the silt cleared. He pointed out that some drains are concretised, some unattended and others half-done.

Gupta directed Embassy Group to remove the slabs they had put on open drains.

Not only the company has to remove the slabs, but also fix the damage. Otherwise, it has to pay heavy penalties, he warned. He directed officials to ensure a smooth flow of water in drains and lakes as some water bodies like Rachenahalli Lake are small and cannot handle excess inflows. Drains that connect lakes should be cleared and maintained well, he said.

At the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, residents from the campus and surrounding areas complained that the campus gets flooded after rain, and also water flows into areas around it.

The residents pointed out overflowing Amruthahalli and Rachenahalli lakes flood their houses. Engineers suggested diversion of channels to solve the problem, but Gupta said that the issue will be analysed in detail before taking any final decision. Taking stock of flooding near the Hennur railway bridge, he spoke to the divisional railway manager, SWR, and asked railway officials to construct small bridges under the tracks to help commuters.

PC Mohan writes to BBMP administrator

Member of Parliament P C Mohan on Saturday wrote to Gaurav Gupta asking him to address the road condition in Central Bengaluru. He said residents of Chickpet are badly hit because roads have been damaged by rain and the BWSSB has also dug them up. He drew his attention to Sultanpet, Old Taragupet, Ballepet, Police Rd and Akkipet.