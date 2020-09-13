Money matters, age no bar   

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Money matters in every phase of life, more so post retirement. To know about the priority expense areas and be well-armed to tackle budgetary challenges around retirement, Silver Talkies, a city-based social enterprise startup, is holding a workshop, Money Smart Seniors.

Starting on Monday, the three-hour sessions will have experts touch upon finance topics. City-based PeakAlpha Investment Advisory will talk about personal finance and tax planning, while insurance and planning for capital expenditure will be dealt by Chennai-based iThought Advisory. “Not everyone has a CA. Some need to figure out details themselves.

The workshop will cover inflation, taxation, asset classes and financial planning,” says Nidhi Chawla, co-founder, Silver Talkies, adding that seniors have several expenses, including medical, travel and in some cases, senior home costs. “This workshop helps you avoid falling victim to mis-selling, understand insurance and plan large expenses within your retirement corpus,” she adds.

The workshop has seen more registrations from women. “It’s thought that women find finance overwhelming, but the registration shows otherwise,” says Chawla, who adds that the virtual experience will not be a problem since seniors have adapted to technology.

The final day includes a session on the process of writing a will by Shiv Kumar, advocate, Karnataka High Court. “It will focus on making valid and legally enforceable bequests under a will, and dispelling myths and errors made while making one,” says Chawla.

The workshop will be held on Sept. 14, 16, 18. Call 6362890768.

