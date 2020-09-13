STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Money matters, age no bar   

The final day includes a session on the process of writing a will by Shiv Kumar, advocate, Karnataka High Court.

Published: 13th September 2020 11:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Money matters in every phase of life, more so post retirement. To know about the priority expense areas and be well-armed to tackle budgetary challenges around retirement, Silver Talkies, a city-based social enterprise startup, is holding a workshop, Money Smart Seniors.

Starting on Monday, the three-hour sessions will have  experts touch upon finance topics. City-based PeakAlpha Investment Advisory will talk about personal finance and tax planning, while insurance and planning for capital expenditure will be dealt by Chennai-based iThought Advisory. “Not everyone has a CA. Some need to figure out details themselves.

The workshop will cover inflation, taxation, asset classes and financial planning,” says Nidhi Chawla, co-founder, Silver Talkies, adding that seniors have several expenses, including medical, travel and in some cases, senior home costs. “This workshop helps you avoid falling victim to mis-selling, understand insurance and plan large expenses within your retirement corpus,” she adds. 

The workshop has seen more registrations from women. “It’s thought that women find finance overwhelming, but the registration shows otherwise,” says Chawla, who adds that the virtual experience will not be a problem since seniors have adapted to technology. 

The final day includes a session on the process of writing a will by Shiv Kumar, advocate, Karnataka High Court. “It will focus on making valid and legally enforceable bequests under a will, and dispelling myths and errors made while making one,” says Chawla. 

The workshop will be held on Sept. 14, 16, 18. Call 6362890768.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)
Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET
Ladakh stand-off: It’s time for strategic clarity
For representational purposes
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients
Dunnadi Asthan in south Kashmir's Shopian was electrified recently after a 63 KVA transformer was installed in the village.
Truly electrifying moment! After 73 years, J&K village begins tryst with light and hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp