STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

No garbage segregation in 35 wards

Ward details have been put out in the public domain and a show cause notice is also being slapped on them for failing in their duty.

Published: 13th September 2020 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP contract workers collect garbage on Basaveshwara Road

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The garbage scenario in Bengaluru is bad and this was proved again at the solid waste management meeting held at the BBMP head office, where it was pointed out that 35 wards have zero garbage segregation and no fine has been collected in 61 wards.

BBMP Special Commissioner (solid waste management), D Randeep, who chaired the meeting, told The New Indian Express that the engineers and health inspectors have been asked why this is so.  Ward details have been put out in the public domain and a show cause notice is also being slapped on them for failing in their duty.

Most of the wards where there is zero garbage segregation fall under East zone (18), followed by seven in South, three each in Mahadevapura, and West zones, and RR Nagar (ward number 16). In case of zero fine levied, the inactive count list includes Byatarayanapura, Chickpet, Jayanagar, Kengeri, Mahadevapura, Mahalakshmi Layout, Malleswaram and Yelahanka wards. 

The BBMP has now started the exercise of monthly assessment of each ward and ranking them. This exercise started from July after the city scored poorly in the latest Swachch Sarvekshan ranking where it slipped from 194th rank to 214. Randeep said that engineers, contractors and health inspectors have been given three months time to show positive results. 

At the meeting it was found that GPS was not installed on autos and compactors used to collect garbage. It was also pointed out that in 35 wards garbage was not being segregated and was being sent directly to landfills and not even to wet waste segregation centres.

Trying to redeem rank
The BBMP has now started the exercise of monthly assessment of each ward and ranking them. This exercise started from July after the city scored poorly in the latest Swachch Sarvekshan ranking where it slipped from 194th rank to 214. 

TAGS
Bengaluru BBMP garbage
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, in the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships. (Photo | AP)
Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka in US Open final, wins third Grand Slam
Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
Post COVID, Home Minister Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS in Delhi
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp