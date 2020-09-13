No garbage segregation in 35 wards

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The garbage scenario in Bengaluru is bad and this was proved again at the solid waste management meeting held at the BBMP head office, where it was pointed out that 35 wards have zero garbage segregation and no fine has been collected in 61 wards.

BBMP Special Commissioner (solid waste management), D Randeep, who chaired the meeting, told The New Indian Express that the engineers and health inspectors have been asked why this is so. Ward details have been put out in the public domain and a show cause notice is also being slapped on them for failing in their duty.

Most of the wards where there is zero garbage segregation fall under East zone (18), followed by seven in South, three each in Mahadevapura, and West zones, and RR Nagar (ward number 16). In case of zero fine levied, the inactive count list includes Byatarayanapura, Chickpet, Jayanagar, Kengeri, Mahadevapura, Mahalakshmi Layout, Malleswaram and Yelahanka wards.

The BBMP has now started the exercise of monthly assessment of each ward and ranking them. This exercise started from July after the city scored poorly in the latest Swachch Sarvekshan ranking where it slipped from 194th rank to 214. Randeep said that engineers, contractors and health inspectors have been given three months time to show positive results.

At the meeting it was found that GPS was not installed on autos and compactors used to collect garbage. It was also pointed out that in 35 wards garbage was not being segregated and was being sent directly to landfills and not even to wet waste segregation centres.

