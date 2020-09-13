Not ready for offline classes, say Bengaluru students

Pearl Maria Dsouza By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students of Bengaluru organised a protest on Saturday against the State Government’s decision to restart offline classes from October 1. About 100 students took turns to visit the protest site at Maurya Circle.

Students said the government’s order created a lot of confusion as colleges have started calling students back. They shouted slogans and held a signature campaign on the spot. Students wrote to Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan requesting that the ministry of higher education take into account the opinions of the primary stakeholders, parents and the students before reaching a decision.

Students said that the decision to reopen colleges comes at a time when the State is witnessing a massive spike in the number of Covid-19 cases. Students submitted the responses of over 11,000 students and parents on reopening institutes across Karnataka.

In a survey conducted by the Bangalore Student Community, out of 11,000 respondents, 57.39 % students had a low preference for offline classes and 75.33% parents were of the same opinion. Just about 29.43% students and 14.47% parents had a moderate preference for offline classes.

Only 13.18% students and 10.20% parents had a high preference for offline classes. Earlier AIDSO district vice-president Apoorva told TNIE that putting off these offline classes would benefit students from economically weaker backgrounds.

3 youth end life fearing NEET

Madurai/Dharmapuri: Three youngsters who were preparing to write the common medical entrance test NEET have died by suicide on the eve of exam, triggering shock and outrage across the State. The deceased have been identified as Jothi Sri Durga (19) of Madurai, M Aadithya (20) of Dharmapuri, and M Mothilal (21) of Namakkal. While Durga left behind a note attributing her death to exam fear, officials are probing if the reason is the same in the case of the other two students.