STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Not ready for offline classes, say Bengaluru students

100 students protest against Karnataka govt’s decision, No candidate within Top 50 ranking from K’taka in JEE Mains, NLAT Day One attendance more than UG-CLAT

Published: 13th September 2020 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

Students stage protest against the government’s decision to reopen colleges, in Bengaluru on Saturday | shriram bn

By Pearl Maria Dsouza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students of Bengaluru organised a protest on Saturday against the State Government’s decision to restart offline classes from October 1. About 100 students took turns to visit the protest site at Maurya Circle.

Students said the government’s order created a lot of confusion as colleges have started calling students back. They shouted slogans and held a signature campaign on the spot. Students wrote to Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan requesting that the ministry of higher education take into account the opinions of the primary stakeholders, parents and the students before reaching a decision.

Students said that the decision to reopen colleges comes at a time when the State is witnessing a massive spike in the number of Covid-19 cases. Students submitted the responses of over 11,000 students and parents on reopening institutes across Karnataka.

In a survey conducted by the Bangalore Student Community, out of 11,000 respondents, 57.39 % students had a low preference for offline classes and 75.33% parents were of the same opinion. Just about 29.43% students and 14.47% parents had a moderate preference for offline classes.

Only 13.18% students and 10.20% parents had a high preference for offline classes. Earlier AIDSO district vice-president Apoorva told TNIE that putting off these offline classes would benefit students from economically weaker backgrounds.

3 youth end life fearing NEET
 Madurai/Dharmapuri: Three youngsters who were preparing to write the common medical entrance test NEET have died by suicide on the eve of exam, triggering shock and outrage across the State. The deceased have been identified as Jothi Sri Durga (19) of Madurai, M Aadithya (20) of Dharmapuri, and M Mothilal (21) of Namakkal. While Durga left behind a note attributing her death to exam fear, officials are probing if the reason is the same in the case of the other two students. 

TAGS
Covid-19 schools Bengaluru
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, in the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships. (Photo | AP)
Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka in US Open final, wins third Grand Slam
Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
Post COVID, Home Minister Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS in Delhi
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp