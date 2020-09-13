Now virtually browse multiple stores for shopping at 'MallStreet'

K Rathna By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Startup ReCast Technologies has brought out ‘MallStreet’, an initiative to bring retail shops online. The Bengaluru-based start-up has launched this innovative platform for Remote live video Shopping.

More than 200 stores across Bengaluru have already signed-up for the MallStreet software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. The company aims to on-board 3000 stores in Bengaluru by March 2021. With this, it aims to boost the flagging footfall in Bengaluru’s stores and malls with the introduction of “virtual footfalls”- remotely located shoppers enjoying the actual in-store, interactive experience.



MallStreet houses prominent stores across diverse categories – apparel, furniture, furnishing, appliances, home décor, electronics, jewellery, beauty and cosmetics, sports, bags and footwear among others, thereby allowing shoppers to choose from a wide array of reputed stores available on the platform.

MallStreet facilitates chat and video-assisted shopping where shoppers can short-list products, negotiate, pay, and have the item shipped. A discovery service enables the store to introduce, modify and withdraw promotions in real-time, and a directory service offers a convenient aggregation of all stores subscribing to the service, on its platform.

​The app also gives shoppers the flexibility to pursue a part of the experience virtually and conclude the rest by visiting the stores.

Jayesh Chakravarthi, Co-founder and CEO, ReCast Technology said, "We bring popular stores to consumer homes via Live Video, and aim to re-create the buzz of in-store shopping."

Recognising the urgent need to revive footfall, especially with the approaching festival season, ReCast is offering the platform free of charge to all retailers through this period. Retailers can visit the ReCast website (www.re-cast.in), download the plug-and-play store app (called MastR).

The company is also assisting the early on-boarded stores, to digitally reach out to their own customers, and make them aware of this new way to shop.

Sandeep Upadhyay, Co-founder and CMO, ReCast Technologies said, “If your customer can’t come to you, then take your store to her. Live commerce does just that. It infuses the sensory and social richness of in-store shopping with the safety and convenience of e-commerce. Live Commerce would likely be the future of brick and mortar shopping.”

While MallStreet caters to the consumers, MastR is an interface, which has been exclusively designed for the retailers. Through its digital solutions, ReCast is working towards improving consumer footfall, increase sales, and enhance consumer loyalty on retailers front. ReCast with this model also ensures the privacy of the consumers, it has consciously put advanced safety measures in place for healthy communication between customers and retailers.

Available as a browser-based web-app, MallStreet provides the convenience of e-commerce , at a time when social distancing and reduced contact interaction are a necessary trend. Shopper can visit their website www.mallstreet.co.in, for more details.