Want to own a BDA site? There is hope round the corner

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 934 allottees and farmers given sites in Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda Layout have surrendered them to the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) due to various reasons. The agency now plans to issue a notification shortly to sell them to those interested.

This will bring hope to many who have made numerous attempts to buy a BDA site. They are coveted as they are cheaper than private land, for the huge resale value they have had over the years and the credibility that a government-issued document has.

A total of 9,969 sites in the Layout have been allotted in two phases of auction. The first phase was held in November 2016 and the second in December 2018. In addition, 5,950 sites were allotted to farmers whose lands were acquired for layout formation and 2,500 sites to those whose lands were acquired for the formation of other BDA layouts and infrastructure projects.

The Finance Department has returned the initial deposit amount paid by many of the allottees after they returned the sites to the BDA, a senior official said. “Since 900-plus sites is a good number, we will be calling for a notification shortly to sell them,” he added.

“The inability to acquire a bank loan, unhappiness with the location of the site due to Vaastu reasons, apprehensive that the site in a low-lying area would make any construction prone to flooding, that the sites in KG Layout were not as economical as those sold in the past and the lack of infrastructure facilities are among the reasons cited by those who returned the sites,” explained an official familiar with the developments.

From being sold at Rs 200 to 400 per sq ft in the past in other layouts, the cost of a square foot in KG Layout is Rs 2,500. A 50x60 sq ft costs upward of Rs 1 crore, he added. Another top BDA official said that a good chunk of those returning the sites were farmers who were given alternative sites in exchange for the land taken from them.

Farmers not very happy

“The BDA should have given them the developed land first. Instead, political parties pushed the Authority to announce allotments for the general public first. The best of sites in good locations went to the public,” he explained. A source said that the farmers were not satisfied with the BDA compensation of Rs 80 lakh per acre and a site as incentive as private parties were willing to give them much more. “Hence, a chunk of the farmers have returned the sites given in exchange in the hope of a better deal,” the BDA official added.

I have wasted so many years, says allottee

A Aravind, who works as a sales executive, surrendered the 30x40 sq ft site allotted to him in Magadi Road in December 2018 after paying the entire sum of D23,25,002 for it. Aravind said, “I got the site allotted in my fourth attempt. Within six months we got to know of a garbage processing unit near our site. Also, the price was not at a subsidized rate of D400 sq ft like in the case of Arkavathy Layout. It was five times that. My only regret is that I wasted so many years waiting to get hold of a BDA site.”