With 99.99 per cent, Bengaluru boy bags AIR 65 in JEE Mains

Pearl Maria Dsouza By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Shubhan R of Bengaluru, the state topper in JEE Mains, is looking to pursue artificial intelligence at IIT Bombay.

“The field has changed the world around us in unfathomable ways, has possibilities of changing may people’s lives, and perhaps is the way forward for biomedical purposes, including new drug creation,” he told TNSE.

Shubhan secured 99.99 percentile during the January attempt and retained his position as the state topper in the JEE Mains, and bagging an all-India rank of 65. Son of Ravi Prasad J, who works in the medical transcription industry, and Sudha Gopalakrishnan, Shubhan decided not to attempt the mains in September. “My main goal is to prepare for the JEE Advanced and had wanted to avoid exposure crowding in the pandemic situation,” Shubhan told TNSE.

A student of an integrated course at the Sri Chaitanya PU College, Vidyaranyapura, Shubhan said he was coaching classes during the lockdown, and was in touch with his teachers online. Karnataka, which has been at the forefront of conducting multiple examinations, be it the board exams or the entrance tests for various courses, could not get into the Top 50 for JEE Mains that was held in two phases – January and September.

For some of the toppers, the lockdown came as a boon as they used the time to prepare well for the examination. They told TNSE that because of the lockdown, they were comfortable by the time the JEE Mains was held in September.

Anniprakash, a parent, said that by the time JEE was near, her son had already attempted several other entrance examinations, including CET, IIIT and COMEDK, which added to his comfort level. Her son, Shashank P, a student of Expert PU College, Valachil, secured 99.73 percentile in the September attempt of JEE Mains.

Shashank told TNSE that the January attempt was a bit more difficult owing to the new pattern of the paper, and by September, there was enough time to work on the mistakes. Another Student, Rakshith, who secured 99.8 percentile, agreed that the lockdown gave him enough time to prepare better for the mistakes committed in the January test.