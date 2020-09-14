Bengaluru police inspector suspended for involvement in robbery case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: SJ Park Police Inspector Yogesh, who was allegedly involved in a kidnapping and extortion case in which Rs 26.5 lakh was robbed by a police sub-inspector and his associates recently, is absconding and has been suspended.

SJ Park SI Jeevan Kumar and others were arrested by the City Market police after they allegedly kidnapped and robbed the car driver of an agricultural products dealer from Gubbi of Tumakuru district on August 19.

"The SI had told Yogesh that he had information about Rs 2 crore hawala money being brought to the city and he would carry out a raid. The SI had convinced Yogesh that no complaint will be filed as it was hawala money. Yogesh gave his consent and allegedly took Rs 8 lakh as his share and went missing soon after others were arrested," a police officer said.