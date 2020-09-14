Bengaluru's Reves Art Gallery etches late sculptor Y Shivarama Chary in hearts via online show

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Popular sculptor Y Shivarama Chary was known for living and breathing art. So much so that when he recently succumbed to COVID-19, his family knew they had to keep his love for art alive. Now, city-based artist and owner of Reves Art Gallery, Rajini Rekha, is doing an online art show named Trending Tweets, which will showcase Shivarama Chary’s artworks, which started from Sept. 11.

Besides a tribute, the show is also a fundraiser, with proceedings going to his family. "It was shocking to hear of his demise. His mother tested COVID positive too but while she made it, he couldn't," says Rekha, who is curating the event. Though Chary, who is survived by his wife and two daughters, hailed from Hyderabad, his art shows have been a regular in Bengaluru's art circle.

The online show, which ends on September 25, will showcase 10 of Chary’s works, while 15 will be contributions from five artists, who were ready to give their share of the funds raised for the cause. Chary was known for his distinct contemporary installations and usage of materials like bronze, steel, wood and mixed media.

His works usually have many takers, but according to Rekha, these are bad times. "No one would want to spend money on art. Chary’s work belonged to bigger spaces because of the size. We are reaching out to different art connoisseurs and hoteliers, who might be more willing to pick his artwork," says Rekha,who is choosing to look at the glass as half full.

"People can get a chance to own a piece made by Chary, which they are not going to get again." Get in touch with Reves Gallery for more details.