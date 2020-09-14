STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Students facing technical glitch at NLAT, given a second chance today

Several students who wrote the test on September 12, said that they were logged out automatically in just minutes of starting the examination.

By Pearl Maria DSouza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Law School of India University, held another slot of its own entrance examination National Law Aptitude Test (NLAT), today, after students' complaints of technical glitches with the exam portal.

The examination started at 12:30, and students were told in a personal message that should the students choose to take this examination, the score from the previous attempt and their answers there would be erased.

Students also faced difficulties in the verification of their photo and ID card.

The pattern of the examination changed this year, was a double whammy for students. "We had extensively practiced another structure," a student told TNIE.

The college administration, although did not make the information about the reexamination public, is likely to give out details about the examination only after its completion this noon.

