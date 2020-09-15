On the move to promote tourism

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an effort to revive tourism, Karnataka Tourism Forum along with Indian Motorcycle and Oakwood Premier Prestige Bangalore flagged off a motorcycle rally from Bengaluru to Mysuru on Saturday morning. The bikers were flagged off by Secretary, Tourism Department, T K Anil Kumar.

Titled ‘Rally to Revive Tourism’, the ride was planned to create awareness and publicise the fact that Karnataka is safe to travel as long as the new norms of social distancing and self-safety are followed. Participating in the rally were the ‘Indian Motorcycle Riders Group’ supported by Karnataka Tourism Forum and Oakwood Premier Prestige Bangalore. The rally had riders who are business men and executives of corporations from Bengaluru who covered the distance of 143.4 km in about three hours.