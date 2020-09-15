STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Singing high praises

We have come across many songs and tributes dedicated to Covid warriors, but this new one on the block is a special one.

Dr Shalmalee Suresh

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: We have come across many songs and tributes dedicated to Covid warriors, but this new one on the block is a special one. Abhinandane by Dr Shalmalee Suresh, which has already got more than 1.2 lakh views on YouTube, is all about saluting the will power of these warriors. But what makes this four-minute song special is that Suresh is also a frontline worker taking care of Covid positive patients. Suresh, who started her internship at KC General Hospital, Malleswaram, in December 2019, didn’t know the experience would stay with her for life.

“I started with the casualty ward and then got posted to medicine. I was not prepared for this – there were days I stayed in hospitals for more than 24 hours and that too in PPE ki t s,” says Suresh, whose internship got over in May. After her internship, the 24-yearold spent some time away from the casualty w a rd bu t could not forget the effort put in by all the frontline workers.

So much so that she was inspired to do a song on them. “Not just doctors, I also saw how security personnel and media professionals forgo their safety to do their duty. Since I am also into music and have been thinking of coming up with a song, I thought why not dedicate the first song to these bravehearts,” says Suresh. The song is composed by SP Chandrakanth and is written by Sachin Shetty Kumble. But there’s another reason behind the song, which was released in August. “It always helps when you are appreciated for your work. It helped me when I used to go for my shifts.

I just tried to put myself in their shoes,” adds Suresh. All the people in the video, which was shot in Vijaynagar, were actual frontl ine worke r s. “Whenever frontline workers came to this area we would request them to shoot for the video. Some shots were taken at my place so they feature my n e i g h - b o u r s too,” says Suresh

