Working out measures 

Vidya Iyengar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Soon after gyms were given a goahead to reopen in August, Arjun Sharma signed up at LMNT in Whitefield. Despite the distance, the 29-year-old Ulsoor resident felt working out was key to fight the virus. While he had bought some basic home workout equipment during the lockdown, he wanted to get back to a structured fitness routine. “The crowd has come down by 50 per cent. People are still trickling in, but gyms are taking precautions.

At the one I go to, no two people can use machines that are side by side. We’ve been asked to wear masks only if we come close to someone else,” says Sharma, who is involved in his family business of logistics, and is also an actor. It’s been a month since gyms were allowed to re-open after an over five-month hiatus, but crowds are only slowly warming up to the idea. As Abinav Shankar Narayan, founder, Namma CrossFit, plans to start on Oct. 1, he has taken his classes outdoor to Cubbon Park. A survey among his 600- odd members revealed a divided opinion.

Arjun Sharma

As many as 33 per cent were ready to come back to the physical space, while another 33 per cent preferred outdoors, and the rest preferred coming back to an indoor space from January. “We are expecting a surge with fear slowly receding. People have realised that they are susceptible to contracting the infection due to reduced fitness levels,” he says. While they had bought visors to be worn during workout, they’ve dropped the idea due to doctors’ advice. But masks or visors are mandatory at We Fitness in JP Nagar, where they have also done away with the AC and brought in sliding windows.

“There is 30 per cent crowd compared to before. Even fitness enthusiasts are staying away because their family is not comfortable,” says cofounder Rakesh SK. But what gives him hope is the 10 per cent growth from last week to this week. Gyms bags now contain multiple towels, sanitisers, mask and visor, and water bottles since water stations have closed. “We don’t allow anyone whose oxygen saturation level is not above 95,” he adds. Sharma, who is on the committee of health club and swimming at Bowring Institute, plans to open the gym appointment-wise on Sept. 23.

“Members can book 45-minute slots, and 10 minutes will be allotted for cleaning. Not more than six-eight members will be allowed at the same time,” he says. Celebrity fitness instructor Wanitha Ashok has decided to continue classes online for the next few months. “Group classes are a no-no. We have to take many batches, ACs can’t be used and windows cannot be opened due to music. Unlike before, there are no takers,” she says.

ON A BREAK Not wanting to take the risk in these times, Soumya Venkatesh, who founded Jumplo, a bungee workout, last year, has decided to take a break. With the workout being all about aerial movement, Venkatesh didn’t feel it made sense to carry on when they were still in the process of doing trials, considering they were new in the Indian market. “Almost 50 per cent of our members were kids, and our mainstay was childrens’ birthday parties. With parents, understandably, not being comfortable to send their children now, we’ve taken an informed decision to re-open in better times,” she says.