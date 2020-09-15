STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Working out measures 

Gyms are coming up with elaborate measures to woo back fitness fiends, with owners expressing
confidence that the trickle of crowds will pick up pace soon

Published: 15th September 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Soon after gyms were given a goahead to reopen in August, Arjun Sharma signed up at LMNT in Whitefield. Despite the distance, the 29-year-old Ulsoor resident felt working out was key to fight the virus. While he had bought some basic home workout equipment during the lockdown, he wanted to get back to a structured fitness routine. “The crowd has come down by 50 per cent. People are still trickling in, but gyms are taking precautions.

At the one I go to, no two people can use machines that are side by side. We’ve been asked to wear masks only if we come close to someone else,” says Sharma, who is involved in his family business of logistics, and is also an actor. It’s been a month since gyms were allowed to re-open after an over five-month hiatus, but crowds are only slowly warming up to the idea. As Abinav Shankar Narayan, founder, Namma CrossFit, plans to start on Oct. 1, he has taken his classes outdoor to Cubbon Park. A survey among his 600- odd members revealed a divided opinion.

Arjun Sharma

As many as 33 per cent were ready to come back to the physical space, while another 33 per cent preferred outdoors, and the rest preferred coming back to an indoor space from January. “We are expecting a surge with fear slowly receding. People have realised that they are susceptible to contracting the infection due to reduced fitness levels,” he says. While they had bought visors to be worn during workout, they’ve dropped the idea due to doctors’ advice. But masks or visors are mandatory at We Fitness in JP Nagar, where they have also done away with the AC and brought in sliding windows.

“There is 30 per cent crowd compared to before. Even fitness enthusiasts are staying away because their family is not comfortable,” says cofounder Rakesh SK. But what gives him hope is the 10 per cent growth from last week to this week. Gyms bags now contain multiple towels, sanitisers, mask and visor, and water bottles since water stations have closed. “We don’t allow anyone whose oxygen saturation level is not above 95,” he adds. Sharma, who is on the committee of health club and swimming at Bowring Institute, plans to open the gym appointment-wise on Sept. 23.

“Members can book 45-minute slots, and 10 minutes will be allotted for cleaning. Not more than six-eight members will be allowed at the same time,” he says. Celebrity fitness instructor Wanitha Ashok has decided to continue classes online for the next few months. “Group classes are a no-no. We have to take many batches, ACs can’t be used and windows cannot be opened due to music. Unlike before, there are no takers,” she says.

ON A BREAK Not wanting to take the risk in these times, Soumya Venkatesh, who founded Jumplo, a bungee workout, last year, has decided to take a break. With the workout being all about aerial movement, Venkatesh didn’t feel it made sense to carry on when they were still in the process of doing trials, considering they were new in the Indian market. “Almost 50 per cent of our members were kids, and our mainstay was childrens’ birthday parties. With parents, understandably, not being comfortable to send their children now, we’ve taken an informed decision to re-open in better times,” she says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)
Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET
Ladakh stand-off: It’s time for strategic clarity
For representational purposes
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients
Dunnadi Asthan in south Kashmir's Shopian was electrified recently after a 63 KVA transformer was installed in the village.
Truly electrifying moment! After 73 years, J&K village begins tryst with light and hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp