Govindarajanagar ward adopts new waste segregation model

Govindarajanagar has become the first ward in the city to follow the new solid waste management model wherein waste is segregated in three categories before transportation and disposal. 

Published: 16th September 2020

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad at Govindarajanagar ward where the first fleet of auto-tippers started operations

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad at Govindarajanagar ward where the first fleet of auto-tippers started operations. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Govindarajanagar has become the first ward in the city to follow the new solid waste management model wherein waste is segregated in three categories before transportation and disposal. From now on, waste from ward no. 104 will be segregated at the source as wet, dry and sanitary. Next, auto-tippers, with closed containers and fitted with GPS, will make multiple trips to collect the garbage separately. The garbage vehicles will also be equipped with public address facility and display block numbers. 

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad and Solid Waste Management Special Commissioner D Randeep on Tuesday visited the ward where the first fleet of auto-tippers started operations. A BBMP official said that the collection and transportation service providers have been directed to ensure timely collection of segregated waste, ensuring 100 per cent coverage in all the 12 blocks of the ward.

Wet and sanitary waste will be collected every day while dry waste will be collected twice a week by the designated dry waste collector. Within three months, the service providers and engineers will have to ensure 100 per cent segregation and achieve zero black spot status, the official said. 

The service providers will also have to ensure that all drivers and helpers wear uniforms and protective gears. The official also said that the garbage workers will have to be paid in a timely manner. Awareness on segregation will be spread among residents and those who repeatedly hand over mixed waste will be fined by the joint health inspectors and marshals.This will be implemented in all the other wards gradually, BBMP officials said. 

