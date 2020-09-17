STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP, health officials counselling Covid patients post-recovery

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad, while talking to The New Indian Express, pointed out that a Covid-positive person goes through a lot of fear.

Published: 17th September 2020 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Belagavi corporation workers take a break while on funeral duty on Wednesday | ashishkrishna hp

Belagavi corporation workers take a break while on funeral duty on Wednesday | ashishkrishna hp

By Bosky Khanna 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Health Department officials have taken up counselling sessions for patients who have recovered from Covid-19, not just to help them come out of their trauma and overcome stigma, but also to help others in need.

This exercise is also aimed at motivating these patients to donate plasma. Though the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is not convinced with the efficacy of plasma therapy, the state government is going ahead with it as it has shown promising results here. Instead of enticing people with benefits and rewards, the two departments are aiming at counselling recovered patients to become plasma donors. 

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad, while talking to The New Indian Express, pointed out that a Covid-positive person goes through a lot of fear. “They need proper counselling and positive reinforcement. Once a person recovers from Covid, he/she can donate plasma. That is what is required at the moment,” he said. 

A health department official said, “Many Covid patients, whether they are at home, Covid Care Centre or hospital, are depressed as they face a lot of social stigma. Once they recover, they are not willing to help others. They need to be made mentally and emotionally strong to donate plasma. We tell these patients that if need be, their own family members will benefit.”

The counsellors talk to patients about their health and diet, profession and work life, family and wellbeing. “We also tell recovered patients to take walks in the morning and to smile at others, whether they know them or not. We advise them to go easy on work and to understand their physical limitations before starting anything new,” a counsellor said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 BBMP
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp