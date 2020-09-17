BBMP, health officials counselling Covid patients post-recovery

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: BRUHAT Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Health Department officials have taken up counselling sessions for patients who have recovered from Covid-19, not just to help them come out of their trauma and overcome stigma, but also to help others in need.

This exercise is also aimed at motivating these patients to donate plasma. Though the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is not convinced with the efficacy of plasma therapy, the state government is going ahead with it as it has shown promising results here.

Instead of enticing people with benefits and rewards, the two departments are aiming at counselling recovered patients to become plasma donors.

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad, while talking to The New Indian Express, pointed out that a Covid-positive person goes through a lot of fear.

“They need proper counselling and positive reinforcement. Once a person recovers from Covid, he/she can donate plasma. That is what is required at the moment,” he said.

A health department official said, “Many Covid patients, whether they are at home, Covid Care Centre or hospital, are depressed as they face a lot of social stigma. Once they recover, they are not willing to help others.

"They need to be made mentally and emotionally strong to donate plasma. We tell these patients that if need be, their own family members will benefit.”

The counsellors talk to patients about their health and diet, profession and work life, family and wellbeing.

“We also tell recovered patients to take walks in the morning and to smile at others, whether they know them or not. We advise them to go easy on work and to understand their physical limitations before starting anything new,” a counsellor said.