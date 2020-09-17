Big Bro’s watching: No entry at BDA for brokers

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of its efforts to crack down on brokers entering its premises and repair the damage they have caused to its reputation, the Bangalore Development Authority has installed more cameras at the entrances to its head office in Kumara Krupa to prevent their entry.“Unlike the free entry in the past, every individual now needs to make a record of their entry with contact details,” said Shivakumar Gunare, Superintendent of Police, BDA Task Force, a unit created from the State police. BDA has added three more cameras to 43 already installed in the office premises.

The cameras at the entrance will also be used to keep tabs on the way the cops function, Gunare said. “A separate monitoring system has been installed both at the Commissioner’s office as well as the Task Force to keep a constant tab on visitors,” he said. A separate monitoring system tracks the previous installed cameras.

No visitors will be allowed into the head office until 3 pm. Apart from employees, only journalists whose identity has been verified, and farmers from Arkavathy and Kempe Gowda Layout for whom special identity cards have been issued, will be allowed to enter, Gunare added. BDA Commissioner H R Mahadev said, “We are trying to bring professionalism in the BDA. The steps taken presently have to be accentuated by other moves which will help speed up things.”A BDA official said the move has helped them focus on their work. “There would be a constant stream of individuals visiting our office and trying to convince engineers. It is a relief to be allowed to work without being disturbed.”

FIR against four for illegal sle of sites

The BDA on Monday filed an FIR at Seshadripuram police station against four of its staffers for illegal

sale of five sites in Kadubeesanahalli with a market value of D 15 crore. They were suspended on September 3 after an inquiry revealed their involvement.