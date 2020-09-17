Embracing the 30-wear challenge

Sarayu Hegde By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Every day, our social media platforms pose a new challenge, filling our feed with the caption “challenge accepted” and images of people across the globe showing their creative interpretation of the challenge posed. One that captured my interest and today feels relevant more than ever was the #30wear campaign. The movement, created by sustainable fashion pioneer and EcoAge founder Livia Frith, who is also the executive producer of The True Cost documentary, was simply about making a consumer more aware and conscious. Changing the way we approach shopping, her simple yet thought provoking message challenges you to ask the question – “Will I wear this a minimum of 30 times?” before any new buy. If the answer is ‘yes’, then purchase it. And don’t be surprised by the number of times it is a ‘no’.

Thirty times may not seem like a lot and this could be either by repeatedly wearing the heck out of a garment for a few years or keeping a special piece in your wardrobe for decades. While wearing a dress 30 times may not seem like a task, finding innovative ways of styling it may be challenging.

Gursi Singh and Amrita Khanna, who collaboratively run the clothing brand Lovebirds, believe that functionality, timelessness and modernity with a bit of playfulness are what make their garment trans-seasonal. They describe their version of a classic 30-wear dress to be extremely durable, versatile and one that can easily transition from the day to the evening, anywhere in the world.

“We wanted to design a dress that is comfortable, loungy and super chic at the same time with a fun outlook. Something that you can slip on while going out to buy groceries or even for a brunch or an evening get-together. Add a belt, throw a jacket on top, or wear it with different shoes to make it look different or just accessorise it! It’s also a great travel piece, easy to pack, doesn’t wrinkle easily and looks great at the beach as well. It’s a dress that is going to last a long time in our coming collections and our wardrobes. A garment does not dictate how to wear it or defines the wearer’s personality, in fact it enhances one’s personality”.

As someone who has always advocated re-wearing, this challenge to me isn’t about completely giving up on shopping but to view your clothes as an investment rather than just something to dispose of. Although it may seem overwhelming to start building a conscious closet from scratch, the 30-wear challenge is a great way to get creative with your wardrobe styling and start easing into a mindful shopping journey.