STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

For a ‘social’ cause

The lockdown transformed the world overnight, with groceries having to be ordered online, installing and using the Aarogya Setu app, and digital payments becoming the preferred medium.

Published: 17th September 2020 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Surbhi Bajaj

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The lockdown transformed the world overnight, with groceries having to be ordered online, installing and using the Aarogya Setu app, and digital payments becoming the preferred medium. But while people may have the latest gadgets, not many know how to use them. This prompted sisters Shreya Bajaj Shah and Surbhi Bajaj to start virtual classes for families, an initiative that has now been extended to the virtual world. 

Called Easy Hai, these classes show people how to master Google Calendar to stay organised, use LinkedIn for professional connections, Facebook and Instagram for beginners, make the most of Facebook groups and pages, click better pictures on iPhone, along with storing them in albums, and how to use Microsoft Excel.

“My mother used to have a whole lot of questions, which is the case with many others. We just fix the issues without explaining details. But now, with the classes, we find that students are able to understand, for instance, the use of a search or help function. Otherwise, they were scared to experiment, not knowing where it would take them,” says Shreya.  

The sisters, who are otherwise involved in their family business of PVC pipes, put up a weekly schedule that allows users to pick their classes. While group classes, usually conducted by Shreya, are priced at `150 each, a one-on-one session held by Surbhi is priced between Rs 500 and rs 1,000, depending on the topic. They have recently included personal finance sessions too. The one-hour group classes follow a structure and is interspersed with Q&A. Their “students” range between the ages of 45 and 85 years. 

“The response has been overwhelming after we shared it on social media. We’ve had learners sign up from even Thailand and New York,” says Shreya. In addition, they are working with four FICCI FLO chapters – Chennai, Ludhiana, Kanpur and Lucknow. Besides how to use Paytm and Googlepay, the most popular classes are on Instagram and clicking photographs and uploading them on social media. “It took me by surprise that Instagram is hugely popular. But we realised that the older folk see youngsters and want to participate too,” she says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp