Notices sent to 36 Bengaluru hospitals for not reserving 50% beds for Covid patients

BENGALURU: BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad on Wednesday issued show-cause notices to 36 hospitals in the city for violating the government norm of reserving 50 per cent of beds to Covid-19 patients. He pointed out that patients have been denied beds despite the government giving them the allotment through the SAST portal.The hospitals have been given 24 hours to update bed details on the SAST portalt.

The facilities are: Apollo Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited Seshadripuram, Bangalore Baptist Hospital, Chris Super Speciality Hospital, HBS Hospital Trust, BGS Hospital, Medihope Hospitals and Research Centre, Nandana Health Care Services, Narayana Hrudayalaya, New Janapriya Super Speciality Hospital, Santosh Hospital, Shifaa Hospital, St Vega Hospital, Regal Hospital, Specialists Health System, Sagar Hospital Jayanagar, Santosh Hospital, Manipal Hospital, Vikram Hospital, Sakra, Pulse, City Hospital, Ramaiah Harsha Hospital, Healthcare Global Enterprises, Raksha Multispeciality Hospital, Vijayashree Hospitals, Ehaa Hospital, Sushrusha Hospital Yelahanka, Nu Hospital, Comfort Multi- Speciality Hospital, Srinivasam Cancer Care Multi Speciality Hospital and Republic Hospital.