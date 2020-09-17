STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Notices sent to 36 Bengaluru hospitals for not reserving 50% beds for Covid patients

The hospitals have been given 24 hours to update bed details on the SAST portalt. 

Published: 17th September 2020 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

COVID 19, PPE, Coronavirus, Testing

A health worker in PPE coveralls collects COVID-19 samples. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad on Wednesday issued show-cause notices to 36 hospitals in the city for violating the government norm of reserving 50 per cent of beds to Covid-19 patients. He pointed out that patients have been denied beds despite the government giving them the allotment through the SAST portal.The hospitals have been given 24 hours to update bed details on the SAST portalt. 

The facilities are: Apollo Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited Seshadripuram, Bangalore Baptist Hospital, Chris Super Speciality Hospital, HBS Hospital Trust, BGS Hospital, Medihope Hospitals and Research Centre, Nandana Health Care Services, Narayana Hrudayalaya, New Janapriya Super Speciality Hospital, Santosh Hospital, Shifaa Hospital, St Vega Hospital, Regal Hospital, Specialists Health System, Sagar Hospital Jayanagar, Santosh Hospital, Manipal Hospital, Vikram Hospital, Sakra, Pulse, City Hospital, Ramaiah Harsha Hospital, Healthcare Global Enterprises, Raksha Multispeciality Hospital, Vijayashree Hospitals, Ehaa Hospital, Sushrusha Hospital Yelahanka, Nu Hospital, Comfort Multi- Speciality Hospital, Srinivasam Cancer Care Multi Speciality Hospital and Republic Hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 BBMP Bengaluru Covid patients
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp