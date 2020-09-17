Posting of four officials: BBMP wants clarity 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad has written to the Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department, seeking clarification on which department must take in four engineers who were relieved from duty a year ago.Prasad said on Wednesday that the BBMP had relieved the four engineers on November 7, 2019, after a panel headed by retired HC judge Justice Nagmohan Das found them guilty of irregularities in works carried out in Malleswaram, Gandhi Nagar divisions, etc.

But the four of them did not report to the Public Works Department, their parent organisation. They approached the Karnataka Administrative Tribunal, which ordered that status quo be maintained. They requested the UDD and BBMP to allow them to continue in the Palike. On August 19, the UDD directed BBMP to take steps to continue their services, provided KAT’s final order allows it. The KAT, however, dismissed their applications. Prasad has asked the UDD whether they should be taken back to the BBMP, and if so, which authority must pay their salary from the date they were relieved, as they neither worked in the PWD nor the BBMP.