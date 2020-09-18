STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
3 drug peddlers nabbed, 90kg ganja seized

In another drug bust, City Market police arrested one Vikram Khileri (25), a resident of Girinagar, who had hidden brown sugar (impure heroin) in his bike helmet. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Central Crime Branch (CCB) police arrested three drug peddlers and seized 90kg of ganja. The accused are Azam Pasha (25), Mastan Ali (25), both residents of Belathur in Kadugodi, and Mohammed Abbas (27), a resident of AR Extension in Hoskote.

Police said that the Anti-Narcotics Wing recieved information that Pasha had stocked narcotics in a flat in Vindhyagiri BDA Apartment in Doddabanahalli, Kadugodi. Acting on a tip-off, police raided the flat and seized the contraband. Pasha was arrested, and after questioning, two of his associates were also arrested.

“Investigations revealed that the accused went to Vishakapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and purchased ganja from one Praveen. They brought the ganja on goods vehicles to the city, and stocked it in the flat. Through other small-time peddlers, they sold the ganja to students and others in Bengaluru City, Bengaluru Rural and other parts of Karnataka. They led a lavish life using the drug money,” police said.

Police seized 90kg of ganja, three mobile phones, an SUV and a weighing machine from the accused, all amounting to about Rs 50 lakh. They are currently on the lookout for another accused Appu, a resident of HAL, who is absconding. A case has been registered at Kadugodi police station and further investigations are on.

In another drug bust, City Market police arrested one Vikram Khileri (25), a resident of Girinagar, who had hidden brown sugar (impure heroin) in his bike helmet. “The accused was trying to sell the contraband in Patnoolpet. To avoid getting caught, he had packed brown sugar in sachets and had hidden them in his helmet. Investigations revealed that he used to send brown sugar to other districts via unsuspecting bus drivers. He told the drivers that it was prasadam. The drivers, who were paid Rs 100 for the job, would deliver the packages to customers,” police said, adding that 90 grams of brown sugar have been seized from the accused.

