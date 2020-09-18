STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP looks to tighten its austerity belt

Administrator says only essential expenditure will be undertaken, new taxation, financial schemes being looked at

Published: 18th September 2020 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP Administrator Gaurav Gupta and a team of officials inspect development works in the city on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), worried about its financial health, has decided to undertake only essential expenditure, according to Administrator Gaurav Gupta. He said on Thursday that measures were being discussed to improve the finances of the corporation.

Speaking to the media after holding a detailed meeting with the BBMP officials and Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad, Gupta said that new taxation and financial schemes were being looked at. “Many proposals have been made and they are being assessed. The income and expenditure of BBMP is being assessed. The assets and liabilities have increased.

Now there is a need to be financially responsible,” he said. Gupta also assessed the garbage problem in the City and how it was being managed. He took stock of the system, the problems and the garbage collection methods. He was assured by the officials that in three months, the City would be 100 per cent garbage-and black spots-free.

Commissioner Prasad said citizens must use the BBMP App to track the auto tippers when they visit their house for garbage collection. The app must also be used to check and inform if the auto tipper does not visit the allotted area at the specified time. He added that scientific methods were being adopted for solid waste management. Talks are also on with KPCL and other units to start the waste to energy plants. Also, 25 acres of land has been identified in Bidadi to set up a waste to energy plant, he said.

Prasad said they were addressing the garbage problem from all angles --- three tenders were awarded for wet, dry and sanitary collection, marshals deployed to check and penalise offenders and link workers roped in to educate the people on proper garbage disposal.

Earlier in the day, Gupta did a reality check of the ongoing works in central Bengaluru, including Race Course Road, Infantry Road, Commercial Street, Raj Bhavan and surrounding areas. These works have been taken up under the Smart City initiative. After inspection, he informed the media that the officials had given multiple reasons for delay in completing the road works.

Hospitals warned for not reserving beds
BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said that stern action would be taken against the 36 hospitals which were slapped a final show-cause notice for not reserving 50 per cent beds for Covid-19 patients. 
“If they do not give a satisfactory reply within the stipulated time, their licence will be cancelled,” he said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya
HC drops contempt proceedings against actor Suriya over remarks on NEET
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
'Farm Bills against middlemen': PM tells farmers not to be 'misled' by Opposition
The Laxmi Vilas Palace Hotel in Rajasthan's Udaipur (Photo | EPS)
Court orders criminal case against Arun Shourie over Rajasthan hotel sale
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File photo | PTI)
Pakistan to elevate occupied Gilgit-Baltistan to full-fledged province: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp