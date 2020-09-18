BBMP looks to tighten its austerity belt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), worried about its financial health, has decided to undertake only essential expenditure, according to Administrator Gaurav Gupta. He said on Thursday that measures were being discussed to improve the finances of the corporation.

Speaking to the media after holding a detailed meeting with the BBMP officials and Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad, Gupta said that new taxation and financial schemes were being looked at. “Many proposals have been made and they are being assessed. The income and expenditure of BBMP is being assessed. The assets and liabilities have increased.

Now there is a need to be financially responsible,” he said. Gupta also assessed the garbage problem in the City and how it was being managed. He took stock of the system, the problems and the garbage collection methods. He was assured by the officials that in three months, the City would be 100 per cent garbage-and black spots-free.

Commissioner Prasad said citizens must use the BBMP App to track the auto tippers when they visit their house for garbage collection. The app must also be used to check and inform if the auto tipper does not visit the allotted area at the specified time. He added that scientific methods were being adopted for solid waste management. Talks are also on with KPCL and other units to start the waste to energy plants. Also, 25 acres of land has been identified in Bidadi to set up a waste to energy plant, he said.

Prasad said they were addressing the garbage problem from all angles --- three tenders were awarded for wet, dry and sanitary collection, marshals deployed to check and penalise offenders and link workers roped in to educate the people on proper garbage disposal.

Earlier in the day, Gupta did a reality check of the ongoing works in central Bengaluru, including Race Course Road, Infantry Road, Commercial Street, Raj Bhavan and surrounding areas. These works have been taken up under the Smart City initiative. After inspection, he informed the media that the officials had given multiple reasons for delay in completing the road works.

Hospitals warned for not reserving beds

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said that stern action would be taken against the 36 hospitals which were slapped a final show-cause notice for not reserving 50 per cent beds for Covid-19 patients.

“If they do not give a satisfactory reply within the stipulated time, their licence will be cancelled,” he said.

