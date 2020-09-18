Bio graduates can now teach science to Classes 6 to 8

Pearl Maria Dsouza By

BENGALURU: Graduates of various science courses are now eligible to teach science to children studying in Classes 6-8 in government schools, thanks to a recent order issued by the State government.

Until September 7, the government of Karnataka only allowed graduates with degrees in maths, physics and chemistry to work as science teachers in government schools, based on a 2015 Ministry of Human Resources Development order mandating teachers of Classes 6-8 to be graduates.

When implemented here, science graduates who studied subjects such as botany, sericulture, environmental science, and biology, were found in a position of disadvantage, as they were eligible to teach Classes 6-8 in government schools. Only Maths, Physics and Chemistry teachers were being selected for the post. On the other hand, government schools also faced a shortage of qualified science teachers.

In 2017, although the government sought to appoint 10,000 teachers through competitive examinations, but were only able to fill 3,000 posts. In 2019, the Department of Public Instruction sought to advertise job openings for 10,655 vacancies for posts of science teachers, which received 60,000 applicants. However, only 14,000 candidates were eligible, and only 2,700 were recruited.

Currently, the department has over 20,000 vacancies of which a majority are for the posts of science teachers. Considering this shortage, the Department of Public Instruction approached the government for admendments in the recruitment critera. While also seeking additional opening to be created for classrooms that have a large number of students.

Now, with the order dated September 7, the eligibility criteria for teachers is expanded. More people will be able to apply. The government has also permitted the Department of Public Instruction to recruit teachers based on the strength of the class.

