STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bio graduates can now teach science to Classes 6 to 8

Only Maths, Physics and Chemistry teachers were being selected for the post. On the other hand, government schools also faced a shortage of qualified science teachers. 

Published: 18th September 2020 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Classrooms being disinfected ahead of public exams at Presidency Girls Higher Secondary School, Egmore in Chennai.

Representational Image. (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)

By Pearl Maria Dsouza
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Graduates of various science courses are now eligible to teach science to children studying in Classes 6-8 in government schools, thanks to a recent order issued by the State government.
Until September 7, the government of Karnataka only allowed graduates with degrees in maths, physics and chemistry to work as science teachers in government schools, based on a 2015 Ministry of Human Resources Development order mandating teachers of Classes 6-8 to be graduates. 

When implemented here, science graduates who studied subjects such as botany, sericulture, environmental science, and biology, were found in a position of disadvantage, as they were eligible to teach Classes 6-8 in government schools. Only Maths, Physics and Chemistry teachers were being selected for the post. On the other hand, government schools also faced a shortage of qualified science teachers. 

In 2017, although the government sought to appoint 10,000 teachers through competitive examinations, but were only able to fill 3,000 posts. In 2019, the Department of Public Instruction sought to advertise job openings for 10,655 vacancies for posts of science teachers, which received 60,000 applicants. However, only 14,000 candidates were eligible, and only 2,700 were recruited. 

Currently, the department has over 20,000 vacancies of which a majority are for the posts of science teachers. Considering this shortage, the Department of Public Instruction approached the government for admendments in the recruitment critera. While also seeking additional opening to be created for classrooms that have a large number of students.

Now, with the order dated September 7, the eligibility criteria for teachers is expanded. More people will be able to apply. The government has also permitted the Department of Public Instruction to recruit teachers based on the strength of the class.

In 2019, the Department of Public Instruction received 60,000 applications for posts of science teachers.

There were 10,655 vacancies. However, only 14,000 were recruited

There are over 20,000 vacancies of which a majority are for the posts of science teachers 

Appointment of graduates as teachers of Classes 6-8 was based on a 2015 Human Resources Development Ministry order

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bio graduate
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya
HC drops contempt proceedings against actor Suriya over remarks on NEET
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
'Farm Bills against middlemen': PM tells farmers not to be 'misled' by Opposition
The Laxmi Vilas Palace Hotel in Rajasthan's Udaipur (Photo | EPS)
Court orders criminal case against Arun Shourie over Rajasthan hotel sale
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File photo | PTI)
Pakistan to elevate occupied Gilgit-Baltistan to full-fledged province: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp