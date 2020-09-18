Night clubs root cause for drug racket: HDK

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: High-end nightclubs of Bengaluru are the root cause of the drug racket, former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy alleged on Wednesday. He claimed that many of these clubs have seen investments from officials and politicians.

“A lot of cities in the West have casinos. But here, the business of drugs takes place in dance bars and night clubs, which stay open till 3 am. These are the root cause of the drug mafia,” Kumaraswmay claimed, adding that politicians and some senior officials were behind these outlets.

Kumaraswamy said there is no use if JDS takes up the issue in the Assembly. “They have arrested some actors from the Kannada industry. This is just eyewash. The probe will get into cold storage in 15 days. Let the government honestly investigate the matter,’’ he demanded.