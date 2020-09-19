STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BBMP chief inspects Koramangala flyover

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the Administrator of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) inspected ongoing road works in the city, N Manjunatha Prasad, commissioner of the civic body, on Friday took stock of the long-delayed elevated corridor project at Sony World Junction in Koramangala. He learnt that just 45 per cent of the work has been completed, over two years after the construction started. The 2.5-km corridor towards Indiranagar and Tavarekere is expected to reduce traffic congestion at seven prime junctions. The project is coming up at a cost of Rs 203 crore.

Former minister Ramalinga Reddy told the commissioner to ensure that work on pedestrian walkways, road repairs and desilting of drains was taken up simultaneously so that all these were completed along with the flyover. Reddy also pointed out that the work has been delayed by more than four months. The engineers informed the commissioner that 32 per cent payment for the corridor has been released to the contractor. Of the 81 pillars, 61 have already been constructed and four ramps have been built. Twenty-five trees will be translocated and 85 will be pruned, they said. 

On delay of the project, Prasad told Reddy that St John’s Hospital was to part with some land and that talks with them were still on. He assured Reddy that the project will be completed at the earliest. The commissioner also visited Mangamanapalya ward to assess the solid waste management works. He interacted with residents, pourakarmikas, engineers and officials and told them to ensure 100 per cent garbage segregation and proper disposal. He also told them to follow the Govindarajanagar ward model, where wet, dry and sanitary garbage are collected separately.

