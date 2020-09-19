STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru riots: Sampath Raj claims Covid exemption, skips enquiry

The police had issued a notice on Thursday to Raj to appear for questioning on Friday, but his advocates informed the police that he could not come as he had contracted Covid-19 and was in hospital.

BBMP ward corporator and former Mayor R Sampath Raj

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Former Mayor and DJ Halli corporator Sampath Raj, who was summoned for the second time by the Central Crime Branch for his alleged involvement in the Bengaluru riots, did not appear for enquiry on Friday.

The police had issued a notice on Thursday to Raj to appear for questioning on Friday, but his advocates informed the police that he could not come as he had contracted Covid-19 and was in hospital. Police will now summon him at a later date to inquire into phone calls he allegedly made to other accused in the case. His assistant Arun Kumar, who has already been arrested, told police that Raj had used his phone to make the calls.

