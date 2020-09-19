Drunk man rams car into bike, kills one

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Wilson Garden police on Thursday arrested a businessman, who crashed his car into a two-wheeler and another car, killing one person, while allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police arrested Rohit Kedia (31), a garment factory owner, for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Kedia was drinking until 8.30pm on Wednesday, and then headed home in his car. He rammed his SUV into a biker and another car, which had halted at a signal in Richmond Town, killing the rider, Kiran, on the spot.

Kiran was a resident of Ashoka Pillar area, and worked with a private insurance firm. Srikanth, the driver of the other car and a government employee, sustained minor injuries in the accident. Onlookers took the injured to hospital and alerted police. They also caught Kedia, who attempted to flee the spot, and handed him over to the police.

The reading on the alcometer showed Kedia’s alcohol level was 48mg/ 100ml of blood, while the legal limit is 40mg. He was remanded to 14 days judicial custody. Police have obtained CCTV footage from the hotel where he was drinking, and are awaiting the forensic report to check for the use of drugs.

ROAD FRENZY

Nov 1, 2015: Techie Baljit Singh (36) ran over two pedestrians Mala (42) and Chinnapaiappa (48) on Sarjapura Main Road, killing them June 3, 2013: Rajesh Reddy, son of a realtor, rammed his car into an auto on MG Road, killing Deepak (19), and injuring his two cousins