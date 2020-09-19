Focus on failure

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Mankind’s mission to reach the moon, learning how to fly, scaling Mount Everest, the invention of glass – what do all these milestones have in common? It took many failed attempts before humans could make a headway with a successful attempt, says Badarivishal Kinhal, the co-founder of Tahatto Theatre. The group’s upcoming play, titled The Importance of Failing Fabulously, aims to show the audience that there is no need to associate a stigma to failing.

“We want to tell people that there’s no need to be afraid of failure. It’s only after failing at something for centuries that we were successful with many inventions,” says Kinhal, who has directed the play, which has been written by Prashanth Nair. If it weren’t for the pandemic, the play was originally meant to be performed on stage.

But with no end in sight with the current scenario, the group eventually started rehearsing on Zoom, which is where the play will take place now, in a live, interactive format. It features three actors –Nitya Rao, Sannidhi Surop and Karun Pahwa. Viewers get to actively control the narrative of the play, with the troupe making use of Zoom’s audience poll feature to interact with them. Questions posed can then influence the direction the play will go in.

“The invention of glass also led to the invention of mirrors and lenses. So we ask the audience to decide which one they would like to see and then go ahead with that,” explains Kinhal. And since playing with settings and light is not possible in a virtual format, they will also experiment with various virtual backgrounds to bring the play to life.

The takeaway, they hope, is a reduced fear towards failing, and an increased celebration of it. “Take the vaccine for Covid-19 as an instance. We need failed attempts to come up with an effective antidote too. And since we are performing a virtual show, we are expecting some failures and glitches there too! But we are going to be okay with that,” says Kinhal.The play will go live at 7pm on Sept. 19 and 20. Tickets available on Razorpay.