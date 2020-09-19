Party objects to BBMP ward reservation 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party (BNP) on Friday presented objections to the reservation categories announced for the 198 wards in the upcoming BBMP elections by the state government, and suggested that the various categories be uniformly represented across the city. Before the elections in 2015, the government had reserved 99 wards for women, while a few wards were also reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, and the BNP stated that 16 of the city's wards have not given a chance to general category candidates in the last two elections.

Stating that the reservations announced by the government fall short on two fronts, BNP General Secretary Srikanth Narasimhan said, “The first issue is that a few wards have not been in the general category at all for many years, thus depriving the chance for a section of the population to take part in governance in those wards over a long period of time. The second issue is that the various reservation categories need to be uniformly spread across the city." He suggested that this can be done by ensuring that all categories are well-represented in the wards belonging to a particular assembly constituency.