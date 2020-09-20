Bengaluru to receive light showers over next three days

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru received up to 20mm of rain until 8.30pm on Saturday and the weather department has forecast light to moderate rainfall across the state over the next three days.

While Bengaluru city received 20m, of rain, HAL airport recorded 14mm up to 8.30pm. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike said there were no complaints of waterlogging or fallen trees.

India Meteorological Department Director in-charge C S Patil said a heavy rain alert has been issued for the State, and a red alert has been issued for the coastal and Ghats areas due to the formation of two weather systems.

One is a low-pressure area formed in the north-east of the Bay of Bengal and the other is the formation of a shear zone across peninsular India. Although the south-west monsoon usually ends in September, this year it has been prolonged.

Wind patterns and forecasts suggest it will continue until October 15-20. Also, the withdrawal of the south-west monsoon this year is likely to be delayed by another 2-3 days due to the formation of the weather systems.