Bringing cheer, one school at a time 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Schools may be closed due to the pandemic but that’s not stopping Rotary Bangalore Junction from its mission. The group is trying to revamp government schools in rural Karnataka into “happy schools” in which children are exposed to better coaching, and better facilities and infrastructure, like cleanliness, drinking water, libraries, clean toilets, play areas, greenery, etc.

The group aims to raise Rs 15 lakh for this plan, of which they have attained 50 per cent. “Funds raised through crowdfunding will be used to provide infrastructure like hand washing stations, water filters and e-learning kits,” says A Suresh, chairman of the fundraising committee.

Out of the 100 schools selected, the first one – Government Lower Primary School, Horamavu – has been revamped, and will be inaugurated on Oct. 2. According to Suresh, the cost to equip one school is Rs 70,000.

The e-learning kit includes a 43-inch Smart TV with built-in Android and WiFi, which is loaded with the content as per the prescribed syllabus. The time to upgrade the schools is now, says Suresh, adding, “Once the schools reopen, the students can return to a safer and more interesting environment.”