STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bringing cheer, one school at a time 

Schools may be closed due to the pandemic but that’s not stopping Rotary Bangalore Junction from its mission.

Published: 21st September 2020 01:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 01:21 AM   |  A+A-

online classes, teachers, digital classroom

A teacher taking an online class for school students (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Schools may be closed due to the pandemic but that’s not stopping Rotary Bangalore Junction from its mission. The group is trying to revamp government schools in rural Karnataka into “happy schools” in which children are exposed to better coaching, and better facilities and infrastructure, like cleanliness, drinking water, libraries, clean toilets, play areas, greenery, etc.

The group aims to raise Rs 15 lakh for this plan, of which they have attained 50 per cent. “Funds raised through crowdfunding will be used to provide infrastructure like hand washing stations, water filters and e-learning kits,” says A Suresh, chairman of the fundraising committee.

Out of the 100 schools selected, the first one – Government Lower Primary School, Horamavu – has been revamped, and will be inaugurated on Oct. 2. According to Suresh, the cost to equip one school is Rs 70,000.

The e-learning kit includes a 43-inch Smart TV with built-in Android and WiFi, which is loaded with the content as per the prescribed syllabus. The time to upgrade the schools is now, says Suresh, adding, “Once the schools reopen, the students can return to a safer and more interesting environment.”

More from Bengaluru
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka schools
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp