Jarkiholi pushes for UKP as national project 

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka will need about Rs 51,150 crore to complete Upper Krishna Project Stage 3, at a time when the revenue situation is precarious, due to the Covid pandemic. The project needs funds for civil works, rehabilitation of villagers and acquisition of about 1.34 lakh acres of land.

According to the water distribution award drawn up in 2011, Karnataka has to utilise its share of 130 tmcft of water, but has been unable to do so due to various challenges. Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi told TNIE,

“We have to complete it fast and use our rightful share of water. Nine projects are to be taken up -- lift irrigation schemes at Muluwad, Chimmalagi, Mallabad, Indi, Rampur, Herkal, Koppal, and extension work at Narayanpur Right Bank and Bhima Flank scheme.’’ Experts said that compared to the Cauvery project spread over 3.3 lakh hectares, and Bhadra on 2 lakh hectares, this mega project extending about 5.94 lakh hectares — double the size of Cauvery and three times the size of the Bhadra project.

Experts pointed out that the genesis of the problem lay in united Andhra Pradesh splitting into Telangana and Seemandhra, and demanding more than the share of a united Andhra Pradesh. This was much after Karnataka received the award of 130 tmcft, and has prompted Karnataka to file an interim application.

Jarkiholi was in New Delhi to press the Centre to heed Karnataka’s demand on gazette notification on the project, which has been a major stumbling block.

Experts said if the gazette notification, a mandated legal requirement, is complied with, they can seek funding from Asian Development Bank or National Bank Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) or Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana. The water resources department is pushing for Upper Krishna Project Stage 3 to be taken up as a national project, considering it will directly benefit about 5 lakh farmers.

If it is declared a national project, about 90 per cent of the funding will come from the Centre, and the State will have to bear just 10 per cent of the cost, which will greatly ease the burden on Karnataka’s finances. The cost of land acquisition and rehabilitation and resettlement alone works out to over Rs 30,000 crore.