STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Shalom, Bengaluru

Zadka, the newly-appointed Consul General of Israel to South India, talks about staying in quarantine after arriving in the city, the quiet Jewish New Year and all that he looks forward to.

Published: 21st September 2020 01:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 01:25 AM   |  A+A-

Consul General of Israel to South India Jonathan Zadka.

Consul General of Israel to South India Jonathan Zadka.

By Vidya Iyengar 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If all was well with the world around us, Jonathan Zadka, the newly-appointed Consul General of Israel to South India, would have celebrated the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, over the weekend with family and friends.

But being in quarantine after landing in Bengaluru from his last posting in China, the celebration of dipping apples into honey and eating pomegranate seeds, was a secluded one with his wife, Hila, and two children, Daniel and Keren.

“We dip apples into honey which represents our wish for a sweet new year. Pomegranate is a highly recognisable object in Jewish tradition. The fruit supposedly consists of 613 seeds, the same as the number of commandment in the Torah – both represent the traditions symbolic of the Jewish New Year,” he says, adding that it is a quiet celebration in Israel too, where they are entering a lockdown.  

Zadka’s only impressions of Bengaluru as yet are the glimpses he caught on his ride from the airport, and the “peaceful” surroundings he senses through the window of his home in Dollars Colony. Having been to Delhi and Mumbai for brief stints in 2016, he is open to all that he can experience during his term here. “As a diplomat, it’s about sharing and engaging in the culture, heritage and history of the country we are in. The visits to India were brief, but I did enjoy the local attractions of some temples, and the cuisine,” says Zadka who has served in Japan, Australia and China. 

His career as a diplomat started in 2002, before which he was working as an analyst for the Israeli PM office and held a private sector consulting position. Having arrived in India from Beijing where he acted as Minister, Deputy Chief of Mission since 2017, Zadka regrets the tension between India and China and hopes that issues are resolved in a peaceful manner with no need for further hostilities. “Israel shares an open and friendly relation with India as well as good and friendly relations with China.

This is a good opportunity to wish for peace and friendship as we celebrate our New Year,” says the qualified strategic/ organisational consultant. He received his MBA from Israel’s Institute of Technology (Technion) and his B.A in international relations and political science from Hebrew University. Zadka, who is in his 40s, takes over at a challenging time, having met his team only through video conferencing. Adjusting to the new normal of doing business with lack of face-to-face engagement, he tells us on a Zoom interaction that he is looking at the online route as an advantage.

“I recently participated in a summit by CII where there were relevant speakers from across the world. In a way, the digital world is breaking barriers,” he says, adding that they are now brainstorming innovative ways for the Bengaluru Tech Summit in November. “The idea of a consulate general in Bangalore is to promote academic relations, create a business platform, emphasise digital health, look into water management and automotives. Our embassy in Delhi is working on a collaborative project with India to ease out the coronavirus testing process,” he adds.   

On a daily basis, Zadka has been receiving queries about when re-entry of flights to India will be permitted. Over the last few years, there’s been much emphasis on tourism, which Zadka is confident will bounce back once the pandemic crisis is resolved. “With Israeli flights now being allowed to fly over Middle-Eastern countries, the trip duration will be shorter and smoother,” he says. 

More from Bengaluru
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jonathan Zadka
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp