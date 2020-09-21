SC asks NLSIU to scrap NLAT, admit students as per CLAT scores

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU : The Supreme Court on Monday quashed the decision of National Law School of India University, Bengaluru (NLSIU) to hold a separate entrance exam, National Law Aptitude Test (NLAT), for admission to its five-year integrated LLB programme and the postgraduate LLM programme, in place of the Common Law Admissions Test (CLAT).

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan set aside the September 3 notification issued by NLSIU, which had announced holding NLAT in place of CLAT. The bench ordered NLSIU to carry out admissions as per CLAT and to complete the admission process by mid-October. Admission to LLB courses offered by 22 National Law Universities (NLUs) in different states is based on CLAT, which is held every year by a consortium of NLUs. CLAT is scheduled to be held on September 28.

NLSIU to refund exam fee

However, NLSIU decided that it would hold a separate entrance test, NLAT, this year, because of the delay in conducting CLAT due to Covid. A notification was also issued on September 3 announcing its decision to hold NLAT.Former NLSIU Vice-Chancellor Dr Venkat Rao approached the Supreme Court, challenging NLAT saying the NLSIU Executive Council’s decision to hold NLAT was illegal and without any legal authority.

Last week, the apex court allowed NLSIU to hold NLAT as an interim measure, but asked the university not to declare results or admit students till the court arrived at a final decision. NLSIU has now begun the process of refunding the entrance exam fee to aspirants who wrote NLAT on September 12. “We have begun working with vendors to initiate refunds to all students.

There will be a deduction of Rs 75 towards application processing charges. The money will reach the students in the next nine to 14 working days,” the institute stated in a note on Monday evening.At a meeting held earlier on Monday, the faculty resolved to adhere to the trimester-based academic calendar and maintain the highest academic rigour and standards.