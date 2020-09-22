Greens upset over 15 acres of BU biopark going for educational hubs

Meera Bhardwaj By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as Bangalore University has consolidated and developed almost 650 acres as biodiversity parks on its campus, greens are concerned over the state government giving some 15 acres in the initially developed 100-acre biopark for a CBSE south centre and Inter-University Yogic Sciences Centre. In fact, the entire campus was declared a biodiversity park in 2017.The Central Public Works Department had cleared five acres in the biopark and many trees were felled for building these educational centres. Vice Chancellor K R Venugopal told TNIE the State and Centre plan to develop an educational hub on the campus and it was an honour for the university. “Regarding the protection of the bio-park and retaining of the tree species, the authorities will take all measures,” he said.

In 1974, Bangalore University was allocated 1,112 acres of land by the state government for its sprawling campus. However, only 850 acres remain with them after leasing land to other institutions. In 2001, a biodiversity park was developed over 100 acres which is now a big carbon sink in this part of the city. This biopark (phase-1) was created through collection of public funds and under the guidance of Dr A N Yellappa Reddy, well-known environmentalist.

Now home to 500-600 native and rare trees, the park has become a habitat for 150 bird species. Added to this, another 14 patches of land were developed from 2014 and a bio-hydro structure was added to make the park self-sufficient in water.Prof. T J Renuka Prasad (now retired), who coordinated for the development of these patches as bioparks, said, “Presently, the entire campus is a biodiversity park hosting rare and native tree species, birds, butterflies and other wildlife.

Five water bodies were developed, two borewells installed and lakhs of saplings of more than 130 species planted in the last six years. One can see the result -- the increase in subsurface water on the campus. The Vrishabhavathi tributary that flows from Peenya and cuts through the campus is being recharged due to the biopark.”The university campus is one of the city’s carbon sinks with significant biodiversity and one has to protect it, said Yellappa Reddy.Bengaluru (Urban) honorary Wildlife Warden Prasanna Kumar said, “The CBSE office and yoga centre can shift to an alternative site as there are many kharab lands. It is only due to this biopark that the groundwater gets recharged in these areas.”