STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Plasma donated, but not received Rs 5,000 yet

Government has no database of donors, to begin payments in a week after drawing up list

Published: 22nd September 2020 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

A guard in PPE keeps watch at Ghousia Hospital, on Monday | Meghana Sastry

By  Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In July, the government announced that Rs 5,000 would be given to every recovered Covid patient who has donated plasma. However, come September, not a single donor has received the amount. What’s surprising is that there is no data either on the number of donors.Health and Family Welfare officials said they are building a database of donors, and that the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Team (SAST) will transfer the amount. A task force meeting was held on Monday where the issue was raised, they said. 

Dr B Manjunath, director, Medical Management, SAST, said, “The Karnataka State Aids Prevention Society (KSAPS) is working on the plasma package. It will inform us when we can start the payment process.” A KSAPS official said “We have started getting donor details from various blood banks in the state. There are over 60 centres that are authorised to carry out donations.”

NT Abroo, executive director, SAST, told TNIE, “The incentive has not reached donors as we didn’t have data. In a week we will have all details in place and start making payments.” None of the 320 plasma donors registered at Bengaluru’s HCG Hospitalhave got their incentive, said Dr Vishal Rao, associate dean at HCG Cancer Centre, and the man behind the plasma bank in Karnataka. “The `5,000 should not be seen as an incentive. Instead, this amount should be given to cover donors’ travel and food costs. The act of donating plasma should be seen as pure goodwill.” 

Fathaheen Misbah, an IT engineer and who is a Covid-19 Sahaya Task Force member, said, “On Monday, we were told the notification to provide Rs 5,000 to donors has been issued. We have been asked to inform the AB-Ark/SAST team regarding donor details, as well as the bank where the donation was made.”
 

More from Bengaluru
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Plasma therapy COVID 19
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp