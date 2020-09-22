STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
P(l)aying tribute

Bangalore School of Music comes together with music groups from across India to celebrate the life of legendary guitarist Julian Bream

Published: 22nd September 2020

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Music has no boundaries, and this holds true for a tribute that Bangalore School of Music (BSM) is organising in association with Calcutta Classical Guitar Society, for Grammy Award-winning British guitarist Julian Bream, who passed away last month. In a YouTube event, students and other performers from eight states will be a part of this tribute. They include the Calcutta Classical Guitar Society, Calcutta School of Music, Delhi School of Music, Nagaland Classical Guitar Society, School of Classical Guitar - Shillong, Manipur Classical Guitar Society, Pune Guitar Society, KM Music Conservatory - Chennai, and Bangalore School of Music. 

“When we conceptualised this event, we never dreamt that it would turn out to be such a massive national-level tribute with response from so many music schools and guitar societies across India. We have even had to go through a process of shortlisting participants in order to keep the event crisp and engaging. It is heartening to know that Julian Bream has touched the lives of so many youngsters of today’s generation,” says Vikram Sunderlal, managing trustee, BSM. 

The two-hour performance will mainly include classical guitar compositions dedicated to Breams, interspersed with testimonials. Compositions by composers such as William Walton from Britain, Francisco Tarrega from Spain, and Leo Brouwer from Cuba will be rendered. Kenneth Isaac, head of guitar at BSM, says Bream was a huge influence in his life as a classical guitarist. “As a student over 30 years ago, I would make it a point to watch his videos on VHS tapes just before I left home for a recital or guitar exam. He lived a full life not only as a classical guitarist, but a baroque guitarist and lutenist as well. He has done remarkable interpretations of Baroque and Renaissance Guitar Music which has personally helped me in my interpretations of music from these periods,” he says. 

When Janet Burnett, administrator-manager of Julian Bream Trust, was informed of the tribute, she wrote to them saying, “Julian loved India and often spoke about the visit he made to your wonderful country. He would be humbled and at the same time thrilled to learn that students from so many schools and societies throughout India would be taking part under your kind auspices. Julian believed passionately that students, especially those whose principal interest lay in the study of the lute and guitar should always be encouraged as much as possible.” The event will take place on Sept 27 at 5pm, on Bangalore School of Music’s YouTube channel.
 

