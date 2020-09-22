Tales as old as time 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : There was no better time than Oct. 2 for Lavanya Prasad to restart her storytelling series for senior citizens. With International Day for Older Persons falling on Oct. 1, the professional storyteller decided to use the occasion as an impetus to relaunch her series, Roots: The Story Seed, in a virtual form. The five-year-old initiative was last held in person in January and is now all set to go the online route.

“It started off as an hour-long storytelling session but over time it evolved. Now I like to tell one story, something that brings up related memories for the seniors, and then get them to share those memories with us,” says Prasad, who is also the founder of Tale’scope. The virtual event will take place on the first Friday of every month, with the first edition taking place at 6-7pm in Tamil and 8-9pm in English on Oct. 2.

True to the initiative, there’s a story behind its conception as well. Five years ago, Prasad made her grandfather-in-law pen some stories about his life and growing up years. “We circulated the book and the stories he wrote among our family members and we were so thrilled that he remembered these. We never knew of these stories!,” says the Bengaluru resident, who often took the book along as an example for her participants. “The idea is to see if I can make them write instances from their life into a book they can leave behind for their family. A story I tell could spark some memory and it becomes a seed. My idea is to have this seed grow roots and at some point of time, have it documented for their own family,” she adds.

For those hesitate to write a story, Prasad is going to try something new. “If there is a memory they are sharing, triggered by a story I am telling, they can also write it as a letter to the person or the family of the person who is involved in the memory,” she says, recalling a past instance of how a story about her prized possession brought out more such stories from participants.

“Their stories included so much – mother’s saree, typewriter, even Partition stories. And all these had other people involved – cousins, aunts, cousin’s children. My idea is to help them write this incident as a letter to the person involved, or if they are no more, to their family members,” she says, adding that the free event is open to those aged 55 years and above. “They are all mostly retired so I am not charging a remuneration. Besides, this is more of a dream project than a monetary one.” The event will take place on Google Meet. To register, send an email to talescope.blr@gmail.com