BENGALURU : Back in the day, when I, Arvind, was area sales manager posted in West Bengal, we launched a premium brand of mustard oil with a lot of marketing hoopla. However, the results were downright embarrassing: unsold inventory, high trade spends, wasted advertising money and managers scuttling for cover. It was so bad that it caused the then-CEO to pose the imminent question: ‘What was the consumer insight?’

‘There is a market for premium cooking oil, if we look at the local products in the retail shelves…’ Somebody attempted an unconvincing answer.

‘What was the CONSUMER insight?’

‘That consumers are looking for first pressed kachi ghani mustard oil.’ Another futile explanation followed.‘Really, and what will they do with it? How much extra will they pay for it? What is the cost of a cooking dish with this oil versus normal oil …’ A volley of questions were fired, ending with, ‘Did someone check with the consumer?’ This was followed by a resounding silence.

Consumer insight can be the road to glory or perdition. Developing capabilities to build consumer insight, however tedious, is an absolute must for all marketers. It links the need to the benefit. In doing so, it delivers two things: it clarifies the need-gap to consumers and facilitates the correct situating of the product; and it sets up the right expectation so that benefits are in consonance with the delivery of the product.

The inevitable result is consumer delight.

Then, ‘What was the consumer insight?’ needn’t be a post-mortem question but a pre-birth inquiry.

What does the consumer really want? If this question could be answered in its entirety, business would be an effortless win. Without it, business is a relentless misery. But stepping into the consumer’s shoes to understand her latent, patent, exploited or abandonable demand takes the mickey out of the most seasoned professionals. But before the fishing net is tossed to catch the fish, one has to know what to ask and how to elicit the answer. It doesn’t help matters that the gamut of research methodologies is so wide and sometimes so ambiguous that even with good intentions, marketers could make errors in solving the riddle of what the consumer really wants.

We pulled back to simplify what the research is triggered by so that marketers can ask the right question and seek the right answer, while avoiding expensive mistakes. Here is what it boils down to:

What is the consumer doing?

Why is she doing that – what is her motivation?

What is her attitude towards a category/brand/issue?

What will be her reaction to my products and concepts that she sees in the future?

Let’s understand the gamut of research methodologies to know what to ask and how, but after considering all the options. Often, research decisions are made not knowing the options available, leading to expensive mistakes down the line.

Excerpted from

Pragmarketism: Pragmatic Marketing Insights for Winning Indian Consumers by Trupti Bhandari and Arvind Bhandari, with permission from HarperCollins