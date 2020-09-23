Handicrafts supplier held for fraud

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials arrested a person in connection with alleged misappropriation of funds in the Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation (KSHDC).Nagalingaswamy HS was summoned for questioning on Tuesday. When he reportedly did not cooperate, he was arrested, an official said.

Nagalingaswamy, who supplied materials to the corporation, had allegedly produced a fake letterhead and identity cards. Using fake documents, he had allegedly enabled transfer of huge amounts of money to some bank accounts fraudulently. It may be recalled that police complaints were lodged by a KSHDC official against his colleagues and other persons.