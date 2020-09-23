STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
House panel tables plan for 250 BBMP wards

The Joint Legislators’ Committee, constituted to look into the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Bill, 2020, has recommended increasing the number of wards from 198 to 250.

Published: 23rd September 2020 05:36 AM

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Joint Legislators’ Committee, constituted to look into the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Bill, 2020, has recommended increasing the number of wards from 198 to 250. A special report was tabled by the committee, headed by BJP MLA S Raghu, in this regard in the Assembly on Tuesday. Raghu has stated that they need time to review the BBMP Bill. This means BBMP elections are unlikely to be held anytime soon.

As the term of the BBMP Council has ended, the civic body has to go for an election. But going by the size of Bengaluru’s population and geographical spread, there is a need to amend the existing Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act, 1976, said the committee and recommended an amendment to change the maximum limit from 200 to 250 wards.

The BBMP Bill, tabled by the government in the Assembly in March, was referred to a joint committee after several City MLAs, including those from the BJP, opposed it.  The State Government constituted a 20-member Joint select committee in August, headed by BJP MLA Raghu, to look into the BBMP Bill. The committee recently requested Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri to give time till November.

Covid hits BBMP poll plans 

The term of the BBMP Council ended on September 10 and the State government appointed Gaurav Gupta, a senior IAS officer, as Administrator.Sources from the Urban Development Department said that with Covid-19 cases increasing, the  State government is not in a position to hold elections anytime soon. But as per the act, elections have to be conducted. Hence, the department announced the draft reservation for all 198 wards and had invited suggestions and objections, if any.

 “Now by increasing the ward numbers to 250, the State government can seek time before the High Court as they have to demarcate ward boundaries . BBMP elections cannot be held this year,’’ said a senior official on the condition of anonymity.If this report is approved, the State government has to rework the ward reservation too.

Comments

