Karnataka HC raps expert panels over CCCs inspection

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court on Tuesday slammed the expert committees for tall claims about the care provided at Covid hospitals and Care Centres and directed the government to ensure that the committees discharge their duties proactively.A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar directed the State government to activate the committees both at the state and district levels to perform their duties.

A health worker collects swab

samples in Bengaluru on

Tuesday| Nagaraja Gadekal

The bench said only the member secretary of the state level expert committee had visited four private hospitals and submitted a vague report to the court stating that all facilities had been provided. Similarly, the report submitted on behalf of the district level committees claimed that facilities were provided, but no material was placed on record to show that they had visited the hospitals. Hence, the court said the tall claims in the report could no be accepted.

The bench said, “We expect that the committees play a proactive role, but they are not discharging their duties. It is the duty of the State to ensure periodic checks in all private hospitals notified by the government. If the committees are not able to perform their duties, the State must revamp them.”

Court seeks response on shortage of oxygen

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to submit its response on the shortage and price hike of oxygen in the state, by September 28. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar passed the order while hearing PILs regarding Covid-19. The counsel of a petitioner pointed out that there is shortage of oxygen supply at hospitals in the state, and that prices are sky-rocketing.

He prayed the court to take steps to ensure uninterrupted supply of oxygen. Meanwhile, the state government informed the court that 11 pourakarmikas have succumbed to Covid and `30 lakh has been sanctioned as compensation to each family. The family of the pourakarmika who died at a CCC in Athani will get `50 lakh compensation. Also, 27 ULBs in the state have not paid wages to pourakarmikas from July. The bench directed the ULBs to release wages within 15 days.