Nearly 40,000 aspirants who applied for 174 Bangalore Metro vacancies still await recruitement

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A whopping 39,330 aspirants took up exams in connection with 174 vacancies at the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) for its Phase-II projects still await the selection list. It has been 16 months since the marks they scored were made public but there is no word on the appointments yet.

Three separate exams, all multiple-choice questions conducted by the Karnataka Exam Authority, were held in February 26-27, 2019, for three cadres - 21 Junior Engineer (JE) vacancies, 19 Section Engineers (SE) and 134 Maintainers. While 18,530 aspirants appeared for Maintainer post, 11,300 opted for SE posts and 9,500 for JE posts. Candidates have been desperately waiting for months to know their fate.

One of them who figured among the top scorers in the exam told TNIE, “I am taking up numerous exams. I have scored really high and deserve to have a job now. Along with thousands of others, I am hoping and praying that BMRCL announces our appointments. The marks we scored are still available on the KEA website. Why is it taking them so long to make the selection?” he posed.

He explained that they had made repeated requests to BMRCL in this connection. “We also met the Chief Secretary last year and asked him to help us out. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah too has highlighted our plight to BMRCL last month. Unfortunately, nothing is happening,” the candidate added. Another candidate alleged that BMRCL is totally non-responsive to their calls and messages.

“Atleast earlier, they used to keep assuring us that it will happen soon and give us some hope. Now, no one responds to us at all,” he said. With the Corona epidemic ravaging job opportunities across the country, aspirants who have done well in the exams are hoping they get the call. “It was a recruitment call only for Kannadigas. Many have now left the State in search of opportunities elsewhere. Myself and friends I know are desperate to join BMRCL,” another aspirant said.

“With the first stretch of Phase-II scheduled for opening in November, why are they not hiring us atleast now,” he queried. Candidates have been bombarding Twitter tagging every top official and Minister for the last few months hoping to get some response. BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth and Chief Public Relations Officer B L Yashwanth Chavan reserved comments on the issue.