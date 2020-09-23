STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Nodal officers to take over from corporators

Duty list includes garbage clearance, pourakarmika welfare, smooth roads, meet RWAs and officials for smooth governance

Published: 23rd September 2020 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP officials during a recent inspection of civil works in the city | express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahangara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad late on Monday night finalised the list of ward committee nodal officers to handle civic works, and bridge the gap between the corporation and citizens at the ward level. The list of 198 nodal officers, along with their contact numbers, is uploaded on the BBMP website. The nodal officers have been appointed as the tenure of the BBMP Council has ended. They will work on the lines of corporators, and are residents of the wards.

Earlier, the BBMP Commissioner had issued a circular to zonal commissioners, seeking a list of officials and their addresses so they can be chosen and appointed as nodal officers. Along with the list, the officers’ roles and duties have also been listed. They include checking on garbage collection, attendance of pourakarmikas, salaries and wages to pourakarmikas, cleanliness of the ward and pourakarmikas, safety of pourakarmikas, checking residential and commercial establishments for proper garbage collection, ensuring there are no black spots, regular meetings with RWAs, NGOs and BBMP officials, visit to dry waste collection centres and biomethanisation plants, ensuring there are no potholes and water stagnation, checking OFCs, clearance of flexes, banners and hoardings.

The commissioner also directed nodal officers on the formation of ward committees comprising a ward-level officer, BBMP engineer, health observer and NGO member. The officer has to ensure that two monthly meetings are held and details shared with the BBMP commissioner and zonal commissioner. 
 

More from Bengaluru.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP
India Matters
The Parliament building. (Photo | PTI)
Capitalising on Opposition's boycott, Rajya Sabha passes record number of Bills
Rafale jets (File Photo | Reuters)
In a first, woman pilot to join fighter crew of IAF’s Rafale fleet
Civilians and security forces personnel killed in terrorist incidents across J-K came down to 45 from 54, said Centre in Monday. (Representational Photo | PTI)
53% fall in terror violence since Article 370 abrogation: Centre
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)
Bollywood drug probe: NCB may summon Deepika Padukone if needed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Phase-III human clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine begins in Pune
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
This time, IPL is about stars, sixes ... & Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp