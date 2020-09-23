Nodal officers to take over from corporators

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahangara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad late on Monday night finalised the list of ward committee nodal officers to handle civic works, and bridge the gap between the corporation and citizens at the ward level. The list of 198 nodal officers, along with their contact numbers, is uploaded on the BBMP website. The nodal officers have been appointed as the tenure of the BBMP Council has ended. They will work on the lines of corporators, and are residents of the wards.

Earlier, the BBMP Commissioner had issued a circular to zonal commissioners, seeking a list of officials and their addresses so they can be chosen and appointed as nodal officers. Along with the list, the officers’ roles and duties have also been listed. They include checking on garbage collection, attendance of pourakarmikas, salaries and wages to pourakarmikas, cleanliness of the ward and pourakarmikas, safety of pourakarmikas, checking residential and commercial establishments for proper garbage collection, ensuring there are no black spots, regular meetings with RWAs, NGOs and BBMP officials, visit to dry waste collection centres and biomethanisation plants, ensuring there are no potholes and water stagnation, checking OFCs, clearance of flexes, banners and hoardings.

The commissioner also directed nodal officers on the formation of ward committees comprising a ward-level officer, BBMP engineer, health observer and NGO member. The officer has to ensure that two monthly meetings are held and details shared with the BBMP commissioner and zonal commissioner.

